In-house Advisor weekly highlights—20 January 2022

- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 18 January 2022
- UK GDPR—proposed reform concerning AI likely to be watered down, official says
- EDPB announces outcome of January 2022 plenary
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- UK financial regulator has 54 money-laundering probes ongoing, minister says
- Bankers' group warns of scams targeting remote workers
- Don't get caught out by the Whistleblower Directive—how companies operating in the EU can prepare
- Commercial
- CMA commences review of environmental claims made in fashion retail sector
- Russian Supreme Court says international sanctions are sufficient to ignore dispute resolution clause (JSC Uraltransmash v PESA)
- Keeping your options open: construction and rectification of the termination provisions in a property option (Retirement Villages Developments Ltd v Punch Partnership (PTL) Ltd)
- Claim for payment fails where claimants carried out works at their own risk ()
- DCMS publishes analysis of AI activity in UK businesses
- Morality clauses in the era of social media scandals—what brands should know
- [2022] EWHC 88 (Comm)
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—17 January 2022
- Brexit Bulletin—EAC publishes 'One year on—Trade in goods between GB and EU' report
- Corporate
- FCA consults on proposals to strengthen financial promotion regime
- FCA reminds TPR firms that they must meet regulatory standards to continue operating
- Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022
- UK launches consultation on domestic implementation of global minimum tax for large multinational groups
- Employment
- Updated guidance on reintroduced Coronavirus Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme
- DHSC updates its coronavirus (COVID-19) advice for pregnant employees
- Vicarious liability for, and risk assessing against, employee’s horseplay?
- Average waiting times for a first hearing in employment tribunal claims
- Home Office updates right to work checks guidance
- Information Law
- Questions of compensation for ‘non-material' EU GDPR damage land at Court of Justice
- French CNIL issues guidance on re-use of personal data by sub-contractors and processors
- French CNIL launches consultation on framework for ‘intelligent’ video devices
- Austrian data protection authority decides use of Google Analytics violates EU GDPR
- DCMS publishes 2022 cyber security incentives and regulation review and launches consultations
- Direct marketing rules applicable to inbox advertising (StWL v eprimo)
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
