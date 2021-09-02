- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- UK plans for data protection law reform, new adequacy partnerships and new Information Commissioner
- The draft UK SCCs for international transfers
- HM Treasury issues Afghanistan sanctions reminder
- FATF publishes updated consolidated assessment ratings table
More...
- Commercial
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—31 August 2021
- ASA rulings—1 September 2021
- Corporate
- CLLS responds to proposed power to block listings on national security grounds
- FRC issues guidance on addressing potential exceptions when using ADA in audits
- FRC consults on proposed amendments to Audit Firm Governance Code
- QCA calls for ‘meaningful communication’ between proxy advisors and issuers
- Employment
- Home Office extends coronavirus (COVID-19) right to work checks concession
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS publishes update on exemption for senior executives travelling to England
- DWP issued updated Kickstart Scheme terms and conditions
- Further EEA citizen changes made to right to work guidance
- Home Office publishes roadmap for sponsorship changes
- TPR stresses employers’ automatic enrolment duties
- BEIS invites other businesses to join EIDA
- ONS report finds that working from home benefits older workers
- Information Law & TMT
- EDPS publishes opinion on Commission's proposed consumer credit directive
- Tech platforms jump to beef up children’s data protection before UK gives them a push
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.