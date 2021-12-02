- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- The Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- FATF publishes its Annual Report 2020-2021
- Many crypto companies are failing to meet AML rules, FCA says
- Best practices in preparation for FCPA enforcement surge
- FCA imposes £624k fine for lapses in financial crime controls
- ICO publishes data protection standard to eliminate privacy risks of AdTech
- ICO announces provisional intent to fine Clearview AI Inc £17m
- ICO publishes Information Commissioner’s final formal speech as end of term nears
- ICC calls on governments to take action on cybersecurity
- Home Office publishes first annual statement and progress report on modern slavery
- New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
- Commercial
- ‘Inbox advertising’ constitutes direct marketing and requires prior consent under the ePrivacy Directive
- Repayment of advance in force majeure circumstances (Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG)
- Breach of contract—termination (Damavand Media Ltd and another v DMA Media Ltd)
- Breach of contract—damages (Neath Port Talbot (Recycling) Ltd v James Heys & Sons Ltd)
- Law Commission concludes that the law of England & Wales can accommodate smart legal contracts
- Beyond Brexit—Cabinet Office publishes policy paper on UK Single Trade Window
- Beyond Brexit—DIT announces the start of the UK-Norway trade deal
- Corporate
- FRC publishes annual review of reporting under the UK Corporate Governance Code
- FRC publishes report on effective stewardship reporting
- London Stock Exchange publishes AIM disciplinary notice
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PM outlines new measures to combat Omicron variant
- Rates of SMP, SSP, Maternity Allowance etc to be increased in April 2022
- Umbrella company market: call for evidence on interaction with tax and employment rights
- Baring Foundation publishes report on tackling racism with legal action
- FSCB partners with the FSSC to measure employee experiences of inclusion
- Home Office launches new Skilled Worker eligibility tool
- Information Law
- Provisional agreement reached on Data Governance Act
- ICO issues £140,00 fine for illegal pension cold calls
- CMA consults on accepting Google’s modified commitments on Privacy Sandbox
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content— Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Precedent
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Information Law
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Useful information
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
