- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 16 November 2021
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- Comment—WhatsApp takes on EDPB to fight EU GDPR fine
- What the Natwest case tells us about AML liability
More...
- Investors sue Standard Chartered over sanctions violations
- UK corporate liability laws mustn’t be watered down, MP warns, as concern grows
- Commercial
- Reasonable endeavours, agreement to agree and good faith (Brooke Homes (Bicester) Limited v Portfolio Property Partners Limited)
- Sale of goods where title retained and quality disputed (Readie v Geo)
- Brexit Bulletin—agenda for first meeting of Trade Partnership Committee published
- Brexit Bulletin—minutes for first meeting of Trade Specialised Committee on Goods published
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—15 November 2021
- Australia, Japan and Singapore to issue statement on e-commerce agreement
- WTO sees MC12 as a chance for the institution to ‘move forward and stay relevant’
- OPSS publishes consultation outcome for UK product safety review
- Corporate
- Glass Lewis’ 2022 UK Proxy Voting Policy Guidelines published
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI announces new Impact Management Platform
- CLLS responds to FCA consultation on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees
- FCA publishes Primary Market Bulletin 36 and consults on technical note on climate-related disclosures for listed companies
- BEIS launches review into the Reporting on Payment Practices and Performance Regulations
- FCA and FRC send joint letter to CEOs on structured electronic reporting
- BEIS updates guidance for businesses on obligations under National Security and Investment Act
- Employment
- Relevant factors when judging whether stand-by time is working time
- Collective redundancy: the criminal offence of failure to notify the Secretary of State
- Acas publishes guidance cautioning employers on fire and rehire practices
- European Parliament Committee backs EU-wide wage legislation
- National Minimum Wage—what to deduct?
- Scottish Government opens consultation into Fair Work
- Information Law
- ICO publishes letter in response to 5Rights Foundation’s research into Children’s Code
- Government outlines plans to boost cybersecurity of digital supply chains
- Changing direction? UK consults on reforms to its data protection law
- First calls for proposals under the Digital Europe Programme are launched in digital tech, cybersecurity and European Digital Innovation Hubs
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content— Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Precedent
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.