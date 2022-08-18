- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Romanian company fined for illegal video surveillance system
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding energy in Mongolia
- OFSI publishes reporting obligations webinar
- FCA consults on major changes to OPBAS sourcebook
- Lawyers and accountants face tighter AML scrutiny by FCA
- Potential reforms to the UK’s model for criminal liability—should we be concerned?
- Watchdog fines Lloyds bank offshoot for AML breaches
- Commercial
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on electronic signatures for supporting documents and application forms
- ASA rulings—17 August 2022
- The Law Commission digital assets consultation—a proposal for property rights reform
- European Commission publishes documents on product safety
- BEIS publishes guidance on how to conform with UKCA marking
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—16 August 2022
- Corporate
- FRC publishes auditor reporting current practice infographics
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
- Employment
- Attorney General’s speech discusses Equality Act single-sex provisions and schools
- ESFA updates the apprenticeship agreement template
- CIPD reports on the evolution and current status of zero-hours contracts
- FSCB launches new diversity data programme
- UKVI publishes guidance for licensing authorities on right to work checks
- Information law
- EDPB publishes Article 65 EU GDPR binding decision concerning ACCOR SA
- TheCityUK highlights risks of global data regulation fragmentation
- New and updated content—In-house Adviser
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house Advisor weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
