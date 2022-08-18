LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources, events and networking
  • Networking and forum events
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Romanian company fined for illegal video surveillance system
  • Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding energy in Mongolia
  • OFSI publishes reporting obligations webinar
  • FCA consults on major changes to OPBAS sourcebook
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house Advisor weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

