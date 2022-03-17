- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
- UK ends recognition of Russian MFN status within WTO and bans luxury exports
- Responding to changes in sanctions designations
More...
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports sanctions for 386 Russian lawmakers who supported invasion
- Ukraine conflict—Practical impact of Abramovich’s designation under financial sanctions explained
- Ukraine conflict—NCA releases note on requests for DAML against sanctioned entities
- Ukraine conflict—Commission launches ‘Freeze and Seize’ Task Force
- Ukraine conflict—Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
- Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
- Ukraine conflict—OFAC issues sanctions for human rights violations and leader of Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
- INTERPOL launches Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre
- HM Treasury approves changes to JMLSG guidance
- FATF publishes 2022 recommendations
- Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy Regulations 2022
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 March 2022
- Commercial
- CMA advises on how competition and consumer law can meet environmental goals
- First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
- ICC and WTO launch paperless trade toolkit
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 March 2022
- DCMS has published its economic estimates for trade in 2020
- UK Trade and Business Commission calls for improved alignment with EU
- Corporate
- Parker Review committee, EY and BEIS publish updated report on ethnic diversity of UK boards
- Shell executives hot under the collar as investors increase pressure on climate commitments
- Committee adopts position on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- Council agrees to strengthen gender equality on corporate board members
- Investors embrace UK Stewardship Code
- Employment
- PLSA publishes report on workforce disclosures in FTSE 100 2021 annual reports
- Non-compete covenants in shareholder and service agreements—what is reasonable? (Law by Design Ltd v Ali)
- Newly published Immigration Rules set out details of new Global Business Mobility, High Potential Individual and Scale-up visa routes
- Home Office publishes new draft version of employer right to work check guidance
- Information Law
- Irish DPC fines Meta €17m for infringements of EU GDPR
- ICO fines law firm £98,000 for failure to securely process personal data
- Five companies fined for making unsolicited direct marketing calls to elderly
- Ukraine conflict—EU Ministers adopt cybersecurity and misinformation declarations
- DCMS publishes response to consultation on digital identities and attributes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information law
- Updated Practice Note
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.