In-house Advisor weekly highlights—17 February 2022

- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 February 2022
- CNIL finds personal data transfers to US via Google Analytics illegal
- The forthcoming Data Act—a sneak peek
- FSB report warns of emerging risks from cryptoassets to global financial stability
- Takeaways from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2021 year in review
- Three safe passages to avoid sanctions double binds
- ENISA and CERT-EU set out cybersecurity best practices
- Commercial
- CTSI reports on levelling up consumer protection post-Brexit
- FCA drives changes to buy now, pay later firms’ contract terms
- BEUC highlights privacy risks in European Digital Identity proposals
- BEUC publishes recommendations for consumer protection
- Course of dealing contracts; a question of fact and degree (Provimi France SAS v Stour Bay Company Ltd)
- Licensing design rights and the burden of protection (Evans v Joseph Joseph Ltd)
- The sustainability imperative for the legal profession
- Commission invites companies to take pledge to further sustainable consumption
- Scottish Government announces agreement with UK to establish Green Freeports
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—14 February 2022
- Corporate
- FRC publishes guidance on auditor reporting responsibilities under ISA (UK) 720
- Sports retailers fined almost £5m for breaching CMA order
- Employment
- Appendix setting out reformulated wording of WTR 1998 added to Smith v Pimlico Plumbers judgment
- Claim for quantum meruit cannot be brought as wages deductions claim
- Employer Bulletin: February 2022
- HoC WEC publishes report calling for mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting
- What should employers be doing to offer support in the face of UK ‘mental health crisis’?
- Acas issues new bereavement advice
- BEIS consultation into entertainment, sport and modelling agency fees
- Home Office announces consultation on code of practice for employers
- Home Office updates Sponsor Guidance documents for HC 1019 and fee changes
- Information law
- ‘Worth the candle’? High Court guidance on low value data protection claims (Stadler v Currys Group)
- Amazon Road Transport Spain gets €2m EU GDPR fine for illegal data processing
- CMA secures Privacy Sandbox commitments from Google
- EDPS recommends EU bans development and deployment of modern spyware
Welcome to this week's edition of the In-house Advisor weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
