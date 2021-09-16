LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources, events and networking
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Networking and forum events
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Consultation launched by DCMS on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy regime
  • Attorney General’s Office publishes Economic Crime speech
  • Technology companies pledge to support Take Five in tackling fraud
  • Helsinki Commission introduces US Congress of the Counter-Kleptocracy Act
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

