- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- NatWest fined £264m over AML oversight failings
- Transparency International warns that UK EMIs are vulnerable to money laundering
- EBA consults on draft remote customer onboarding AML/CFT guidelines
More...
- OFSI announces UK Sanctions Lists format changes expected February 2022
- Unaoil and the SFO—R v Akle and another
- Lloyd’s publishes guidance for handling ransomware claim incidents
- Commercial
- New guidance on misleading environmental claims in advertising published
- Purchaser’s right to repayment of advance paid in event of Force Majeure upheld by Court of Appeal (Nord Naphtha Ltd v New Stream Trading AG)
- Estoppel by convention and interpreting unusual terms (ABN AMRO Bank NV v Royal and Sun Alliance Insurance plc)
- Privy Council considers choice of arbitral institution and rules in international arbitration in Mauritius (Flashbird v Compagnie de Sécurité Privée et Industrielle)
- Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
- Public procurement reform
- Corporate
- HMT publishes summary of responses to consultation on blocking listings on national security grounds
- CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- FCA publishes Primary Market Bulletin 37—implementation of annual financial reports structured format
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) reinforces need for a positive corporate culture linked to purpose says FRC
- Employment
- Prime Minister announces 'Plan B' coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- European Commission announces proposals to improve digital labour platforms
- BEIS publishes names of 208 employers failing to pay minimum wage
- Disability—taking into account avoidance behaviour for adverse effect (Primaz v Carl Room Restaurants)
- MoJ launches consultation on Human Rights Act reform
- A suggested four-stage test to apply when considering an Acas uplift ((1) Slade, (2) Hamilton v (1) Biggs, (2) Stewart (3) Aethelbert Ltd)
- Guidance confirms EAT’s strong preference for lodging appeals on the E-Filing service
- Information Law
- Paper published on coronavirus (COVID-19) and information rights
- ICO opens consultation on draft right of access for competent authorities guidance
- Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes
- US and UK commit to deepening UK-US data partnership
- Committee publishes follow-up report on digital regulation
- WTO ministers propose free data flow with trust policy
- Agreement in principle reached on Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore
- ENISA publishes report on AI cybersecurity challenges and Threat Landscape
- In-house Advisor Highlights 2021/2022
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content— Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Employment
- Updated Trackers
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Information Law & TMT
- New Precedent
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.