- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- In-house adviser
- Risk & Compliance
- ICO launches consultation on draft journalism code of practice
- ICO seeks views on AI and data protection risk toolkit beta version
- ICO submits its response to DCMS consultation on data protection reform
More...
- ICO’s Data Sharing Code of Practice comes into force
- NatWest pleads guilty to charges under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007
- FCA analyses annual financial crime data returns
- Council of the European Union extends EU chemical weapons and Nicaragua sanctions regimes
- Bank of England’s Cunliffe speaks on cryptoassets and financial stability
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Commercial
- ASA launches guidance page on prize promotions for brands and influencers
- Google updates ads and monetisation polices on climate change
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers drop travel cancellation restrictions
- CMA publishes code for consumers to identify truth of environmental claims
- Which? calls for urgent regulation of buy now pay later lending
- CMA secures formal commitment from Groupon to improve service and offer refunds
- Prime Minister appoints former CEO of Tesco as supply chain advisor
- Suppliers reach agreement on sustainable CO2 supply
- Corporate
- HM Treasury launches review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies
- Takeover Panel publishes Panel Bulletins on the operation of specific provisions of the Takeover Code
- UKELA commissions briefing notes on UK legal and governance framework preparing for climate change challenge
- Activist investors aim at UK insurers in pandemic rebound
- FRC Lab publishes early implementation study on structured electronic reporting
- FRC publishes thematic review of alternative performance measures by UK listed companies
- Employment
- HMRC updated guidance: Paying Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme grants back
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BOHS and HSE develop tool for assessing ventilation and COVID-19 transmission
- MAC publishes report on the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) route
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—CP 542
- Defra provides further details on poultry workers and HGV food driver visas
- Info Law
- Drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and UK GDPR regimes apply
- EU platform rules should be passed by spring 2022, EU leaders say in draft conclusions
- In-House Advisor—new and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Risk & Compliance—new and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Commercial—new and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Employment—new and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Q&As:
- Info Law—new and updated content
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
