- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Cabinet Office appeals data breach fine
- Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office publishes change to UK Sanctions List
- UK Finance blog discusses environmental crime and thematic sanctions
- European Commission amends list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4
More...
- OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?
- Commercial
- ASA rulings—12 January 2022
- An analysis of the draft EU Digital Services Act
- Law Society expands legal and regulatory blockchain guidance
- High priority lane unlawful due to breach of obligation for equal treatment but outcome unlikely to be substantially different (R (on the application of Good Law Project Ltd) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Commission launches call for evidence on sustainable consumption of goods
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—10 January 2022
- Corporate
- Market Tracker trend report—trends in UK public M&A in 2021
- UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
- CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK corporate re-domiciliation consultation
- Employment
- UK—What to expect in employment law in 2022
- Fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) not protected under UK discrimination law
- CBI’s Change the Race Ratio campaign reaches 100 signatories
- Scottish Government announces proposal to introduce a ‘right to disconnect’ for its employees
- Employee unfairly dismissed for raising safety concerns on the day of the first lockdown
- New year, new visa routes
- Home Office and Defra announce extension of Seasonal Worker visa route
- Sponsor guidance updates confirm ID check app changes
- Information law
- EDPS sanctions EU Parliament over EU-US transfers, cookies, data rights and transparency
- French CNIL fines Google and Facebook for complicated nature of cookie refusal
- EU businesses wait to see if data law will make sharing mandatory
- New and updated content—In-House Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- New Checklist
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Information law
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Employment
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.