- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Updated and expanded in-house tracker
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Supreme Court delivers ‘landmark judgment’ rejecting class-action data protection claim (Lloyd (Respondent) v Google LLC (Appellant))
- FATF Recommendations updated to clarify environmental crime offences and obligations of DNFBPs
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
More...
- IDC publishes report on UK’s approach to tackling modern slavery
- Questions to ask if doing business in a corruption hot spot
- Commercial
- CMA publishes Retained Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation consultation outcome
- ‘Battle of the forms’—first shot, framework agreements and jurisdiction clauses (TRW v Panasonic)
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—8 November 2021
- Corporate
- ISS publishes consultation on proposed changes to 2022 benchmark voting policy
- CGI publishes main findings of FTSE 350 Boardroom Bellwether survey
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates guidance for pregnant employees
- Home Office publishes qualitative study on employer and employee use of ICT visas
- Social media algorithms and discriminatory job advertisements—are employers liable?
- A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis
- Information Law
- EU’s Data Act may face delay due to uncertainty over cloud services questions
- The investigatory powers tribunal declines to give general guidance, but Legal Professional Privilege endures (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Updated Checklists
- New and updated content—Information Law
- New Practice Note
- New Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.