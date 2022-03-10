- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- New subtopic: In-house lawyer—new to role
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Access news and practical guidance on financial sanctions in one place
- HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
- OFSI General Licence updated following legislative change
More...
- OFSI updates two General Licences under The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
- Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022
- STEP publishes guidance note on Russia sanctions
- Council of the EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- US Treasury publishes guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions
- Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- FATF amends Recommendation 24 obligation to prevent the misuse of legal persons for ML/TF
- FCDO announces Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill amendments
- FATF publishes statement on Ukraine
- The effects of the Ukraine war on cybersecurity and GDPR
- ICO publishes draft chapter 4 of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- SRA publishes guidance on conduct to maintain in disputes
- Commercial
- Stronger ban on Russia aircraft and new trade sanctions introduced
- Legal professional privilege: the use of documents obtained in proceedings in other jurisdictions (Suppipat v Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19), business interruption and NDDA clauses—confirmation of cover (Corbin & King v Axa)
- Consultation on a UK online sales tax
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 March 2022
- Corporate
- Ukraine crisis: FCA reminds firms of UK MAR obligations
- ESMA’s latest newsletter focuses on Sustainable Finance Roadmap and greenwashing
- Employment
- Minister for Women launches initiatives to break down barriers for women
- UK ratifies ILO anti-workplace violence convention
- Home Office publishes updated codes of practice for employers
- Information law
- Ukraine conflict—Norwegian companies advised to reassess personal data transfers to Russia and Ukraine
- Campaign group sends further 270 draft complaints regarding cookie banners
- Emergence of EU GDPR ‘amicable settlement’ guidelines spotlights enforcement inconsistencies
- German housing association to pay €1.9m EU GDPR fine in Bremen
- Employee’s personal emails sent using employer’s main business email account not private or confidential (Brake v Guy)
- Closing gaps in the cyber armour—UK and EU legal reforms to boost network security standards
- Royal Mail Group Ltd fined for sending unsolicited direct marketing emails
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- New Checklists
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New and updated content—Employment
- New and updated content—Information law
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedents
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.