- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- EU’s draft Data Act aims to 'unlock' industrial data for new services
- Corporate bribery settlements need sensitive handling due to misuse risk, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's working group chairman says
- SFO must stay independent despite new plan, ex-boss says
More...
- Cyber insurance premiums increase 92% in UK as ransomware spikes
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- FCA clarifies competence and capability requirements for prospective MLROs and heads of compliance
- Commercial
- European Commission publishes consultation on guidance to be included in the Vertical Guidelines
- Brexit Bulletin—MEPs raise strong concerns over NI Protocol compliance
- Brexit Bulletin—PAC publishes report on UK trade volumes since transition period
- Ryanair loses appeal over strike payouts to passengers ()
- CMA launches campaign to help customers avoid misleading online practices
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—7 February 2022
- Corporate
- FRC comments on prototypes for international sustainability standards
- Glass Lewis launches new company ESG scores and data to better inform investors
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CIPD reports that half of employers have staff experiencing long COVID
- Dismissing an employee for refusing to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Rates and thresholds for employers 2022 to 2023
- DWP publishes auto-enrolment review analysis
- SRA publishes new resources aiming to improve workplace culture
- Information Law
- ICO publishes update on its activity concerning online advertising technology
- ICO fines Tempcover Ltd £85,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing messages
- Companies using IAB Europe’s AdTech framework are violating EU GDPR, Dutch authority warns
- Four telecom operators get Spanish EU GDPR fine over illegal SIM card duplication
- Insurance company gets Spanish EU GDPR fine for mishandling deletion request
- New and updated content—In-house Advisor
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- Updated Practice Notes
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Precedent
- New and updated content—Information Law
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.