Legal News

In-house Advisor weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • In-house resources, events and networking
  • Networking and forum events
  • Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
  • Risk & Compliance
  • ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
  • EU’s draft Data Act aims to 'unlock' industrial data for new services
  • Corporate bribery settlements need sensitive handling due to misuse risk, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's working group chairman says
  • SFO must stay independent despite new plan, ex-boss says
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

