- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Networking and forum events
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Risk & Compliance
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 30 August 2022
- OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
- Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group’s rebuke
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
More...
- Gambling Commission fines operator for responsibility and money laundering failures
- UAE fines fintech firm for money laundering breaches
- Private banker wins early battle in whistleblowing claim
- Commercial
- Hitting the limits of jurisdiction clauses and anti-suit options when defending software and IP claims (IBM UK v LZLABS)
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- HMRC announces one month left to move to single customs platform
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—30 August 2022
- Defra publishes response to consultation on labelling for animal welfare
- Corporate
- FRC publishes report on ESG data production to drive more impactive decision-making by companies
- Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
- Employment
- UK bank regulators to take no action into HBOS bankers
- Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 September 2022
- No TUPE service provision change when activity fundamentally different due to staff availability
- Information Law
- Review of data protection harm literature published
- ICO commences criminal proceedings for theft of road traffic accident data
- NOYB files complaint with French Data Protection Authority against Google
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.