- In-House Advisor highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
- Bribery Act 2010 a qualified success in first decade, but fails to net big fish
- Corruption linked to SFO’s £103m DPA spans five countries
- Court approves SFO’s Wood Group DPA for bribery offences
- SFO enters into DPA with Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited
More...
- FATF publishes two reports on technology-based AML/CTF solutions
- Home Office circular sets out guidance on disclosure of SARs in civil proceedings
- Broker warns of digital pandemic in ransomware attacks
- National Cyber Security Centre launches Cyber Security Toolkit for Boards hub
- Commercial
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—5 July 2021
- Formation of contract—when is an agreement ‘subject to contract’ (Jamp v Unichem)
- Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd and another v Lambert and others)
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Consultation launched on penalty setting in Competition Act 1998 cases
- BoE’s Bailey says UK economy should bounce back from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate
- FRC publishes statement setting out future plans for ESG reporting
- Takeover Panel publishes updated Practice Statements to accompany revised Code
- Info law and TMT
- ICO publishes detailed data protection guidance
- Government updates data protection guidance in light of adequacy decisions
- Government announces its plan for digital regulation
- Employment
- Government announces self-isolation rule relaxation for fully vaccinated adults
- Flexible Working Bill
- EBA revises guidelines on sound remuneration policies and on internal governance
- HoC Library publishes briefing on temporary business travel under EU-UK TCA
- Home Office publishes revised guidance in light of Brexit grace period end
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law and TMT
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- Updated Precedent
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Precedents
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Practice Note
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.