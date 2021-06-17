- In-House Advisor highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- Data protection
- Financial crime
- Privilege and internal investigations
More...
- Cybersecurity
- Modern slavery
- Commercial
- Consumer protection
- Contracts
- E-commerce
- International
- Product safety
- Corporate
- Corporate governance
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Immigration
- Industrial action
- Protected characteristics
- Unfair dismissal
- TMT
- Brexit
- Consumer protection
- New technologies
- Information Law
- Data Protection
- ePrivacy
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Note
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—Information Law
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—TMT
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- New and updated content—Employment
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- New Precedents
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.