- In-House Advisor weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- EDPB publishes final version of guidelines 07/2020 on the concepts of controller and processor
- EDPB announces outcome of latest plenary
- ICO updates on vaccination and coronavirus (COVID-19) status checks
- HM Treasury publishes statement correcting Brexit SI explanatory memorandum on high-risk third countries
- HMT further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings for July 2021
- UK Finance discusses embedding anti-fraud detection into AML regimes
- Wolfsberg Group guidance on effective anti–money laundering and combating terrorist finance programmes
- Commercial
- Court of Appeal—non-exclusive jurisdiction clause renders Article 33 of Brussels I (recast) inapplicable (Perform Content Services Ltd v Ness Global Services Ltd)
- Knowledge and time bar clauses (Arab Lawyers Network Co v Thomson Reuters)
- FCA business interruption test case declarations published
- BEUC files complaint against WhatsApp for breaching EU consumer laws
- European Commission launches guidance to combat forced labour in supply chains
- UK public procurement post-Brexit
- Corporate
- Chartered Governance Institute responds to corporate governance consultation
- CLLS and Law Society respond to BEIS consultation on audit and corporate governance reform
- QCA survey reveals concerns regarding BEIS audit and corporate governance reform consultation
- Info law and TMT
- EDPB publishes public consultation on codes of conduct as tools of transfers
- EDPS publishes article on synthetic data and data protection
- EDPB announces German investigation into international data transfers
- ICO fines Mermaids for failing to protect personal data of its users
- DCMS launches UK Cyber Cluster Collaboration to boost cybersecurity sector
- Employment
- PM confirms step 4 of the coronavirus Roadmap from 19 July 2021
- A brave new world for employers?—living with COVID after Freedom Day (UK)
- Procedural breaches of Acas Code are relevant to uplift for a dismissal that is wrongful but not unfair
- Acas publishes advice on hybrid working
- Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
