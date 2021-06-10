- In-House Advisor highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Virtual networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Data protection
- Financial crime
- Commercial
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
More...
- Brexit
- Competition
- Contracts
- E-commerce
- Intellectual property
- International
- Supply of goods
- Corporate
- Corporate governance
- Equity capital markets
- Accounts and reports
- Information Law & TMT
- Data protection
- TMT
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Internet
- New technologies
- Employment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate governance
- Equality of terms
- Policies, handbooks and other documents
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Status and worker categories
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- New and updated content—Commercial
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New Q&As
- New and updated content—TMT
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.