Legal News

In-house Adviser weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In-house events and networking
  • Risk & Compliance
  • Amazon fined record €746m for EU GDPR breach
  • EU Cybersecurity Agency publishes report on the risk of attacks on supply chains
  • High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
  • ICO fines company £170,000 over illegal marketing calls
  • CPS announces sentencing of former anti-money laundering expert
  • EBA launches consultation on new guidelines on the role of AML/CFT compliance officers
Welcome to this week's edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.

