In-house Adviser weekly highlights—5 August 2021

- Amazon fined record €746m for EU GDPR breach
- EU Cybersecurity Agency publishes report on the risk of attacks on supply chains
- High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
- ICO fines company £170,000 over illegal marketing calls
- CPS announces sentencing of former anti-money laundering expert
- EBA launches consultation on new guidelines on the role of AML/CFT compliance officers
- European Union and UK government initiatives on money laundering and terrorism finance
- Commercial
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Insurers defend £845m lockdown claim (Stonegate v MS Amlin and others)
- Hiscox introduces pandemic exclusions to business interruption policies
- ASA publishes findings for project examining online advert distribution
- Management need to act rationally when allocating partnership profits (Tribe v Elborne Mitchell LLP)
- Disclosure in coronavirus (COVID-19) procurement challenges (Good Law Project Ltd and Everydoctor Ltd v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- International bus or coach services and tours, driving in the EU and carrying out international road haulage—post-Brexit transition guidance from DVSA
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—2 August 2021
- Corporate
- FRC publishes outcome of future of corporate reporting consultation
- CGI report suggests diverse candidates are excluded from boards
- Employment
- FCA ‘Dear remuneration committee chair’ letter sets out remuneration approach for 2021
- DfE responds to its consultation on flexi-job apprenticeship agencies
- Compulsory training before a job starts may well attract national minimum wage
- FCA publishes new online tools for whistleblowing reports
- Info Law & TMT
- ICO publishes blog on the children’s code
- DCMS publishes updated digital identify trust framework
