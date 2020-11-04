In disqualification proceedings, or limited to allegations in the report (Official Receiver v Atkinson and others)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Mrs Justice Falk determined that the Official Receiver (OR) was not permitted to seek findings of breaches of sections 172–174 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006), or that there had been preferences under section 239 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The same facts could be relevant to the single allegation presented in the OR’s report, but no finding could be made that there had been breaches or any preference given. The case stands as a reminder that all matters must be presented clearly in the evidence provided in CPR Part 8 proceedings, and especially in cases involving director disqualification. The judgment hits home the importance to defendants of understanding the case they have to meet and offers some guidance as to how respective the parties may present or seek to understand the ambit of the allegations. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or to read the full analysis.