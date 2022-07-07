In Criminal Proceedings, when is an order not an order? (R v Wilkes)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Court of Appeal considered the validity of charges that were brought for breaching a court order that had been imposed unlawfully. It held that charges brought for breach of a court order (in this case, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)), where the Crown Court had in fact had no power to make such an order (because the offences were not offences in respect of which a SHPO could be made), were still valid. The court ruled that it was irrelevant that the unlawful SHPO had been made by the Crown Court, a court of ‘limited jurisdiction’ (ie a court that only has jurisdiction in relation to certain types of matter, set out in statute). It held that an order of any court is to be obeyed unless and until it is set aside. The appellant’s convictions for breaching the SHPO were therefore upheld. The court also reaffirmed the principles set out in R v Gould regarding the correct use of the power contained within section 66 of the Courts Act 2003 (CA 2003) when, in proceedings before the Crown Court, it emerges that there is a defect in a charge committed from the magistrates’ court. Written by Ben Douglas-Jones QC and Chris Jenkins of 5 Paper Buildings. or to read the full analysis.