- In brief: The Perils of Perfect Memory. Forged Wills and contempt of court (Patel v Patel)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was this case about?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: Richard Shepherd, barrister at Albion Chambers (Bristol), considers the case of Patel v Patel. The primary litigation (Patel v Patel [2017] EWHC 133 (Ch), on 10 February 2017) centered on a will, alleged to have been forged by the first defendant. The second, third and fourth defendants all supported the first defendant’s account regarding the legitimacy of the forged will. Their accounts were roundly rejected. Committal proceedings followed, the secondary litigation, each defendant being sentenced to a period of imprisonment.
