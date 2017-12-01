Sign-in Help
In brief: Clinical negligence claimants still entitled to take-out ATE insurance before risks become clear (Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust v McMenemy)

Published on: 01 December 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • In brief: Clinical negligence claimants still entitled to take-out ATE insurance before risks become clear (Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust v McMenemy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was this case about?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Alex Bagnall, associate at Just Costs Solicitors considers the case Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust & Ors v McMenemy & Ors in which the Court of Appeal held that after the event (ATE) insurance premiums can be subject to a CPR assessment, that the new test of proportionality applies to post-LASPO ATE premiums and that the Callery principle remained good law. While the Court should not examine the reasonableness of taking out ATE insurance on a case-by-case basis, it remained open to a defendant to argue that the choice of a particular type of ATE was unreasonable. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

