In brief: Clinical negligence claimants still entitled to take-out ATE insurance before risks become clear (Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust v McMenemy)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Alex Bagnall, associate at Just Costs Solicitors considers the case Peterborough & Stamford Hospitals NHS Trust & Ors v McMenemy & Ors in which the Court of Appeal held that after the event (ATE) insurance premiums can be subject to a CPR assessment, that the new test of proportionality applies to post-LASPO ATE premiums and that the Callery principle remained good law. While the Court should not examine the reasonableness of taking out ATE insurance on a case-by-case basis, it remained open to a defendant to argue that the choice of a particular type of ATE was unreasonable. or to read the full analysis.