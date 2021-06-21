menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Improperly pleaded social media libel claim facing ‘inevitable defeat’ struck out (Webb v Jones)

Improperly pleaded social media libel claim facing ‘inevitable defeat’ struck out (Webb v Jones)
Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Improperly pleaded social media libel claim facing ‘inevitable defeat’ struck out (Webb v Jones)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The High Court has struck out a libel claim brought regarding seven out of 382 comments and replies posted in response to a Facebook post published in a private Facebook group.On the defendant’s application to strike out the claimant’s libel claim because of several deficiencies identified in the Particulars of Claim, the judge held that the claimant’s pleading failed to disclose reasonable grounds for bringing the claim, and were an abuse of the court’s process. This was on the basis that the pleading was defective, the claim lacked substance in essential respects, and the claimant’s suggestion that her pleading could be rectified following the handing down of the judgment was both implausible (since the defamation claim was bound to fail) and irregular. The claimant’s separate harassment claim, which was not challenged in the defendant’s application notice and was only criticised in the defendant’s skeleton argument and in her written submissions following the hearing, survived—but the door was left open for a further strike out application on that separate claim. Written by Mathilde Groppo, associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More