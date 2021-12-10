Important changes to professional indemnity insurance—approved inspectors

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: As you will be aware, the professional indemnity insurance market has hardened in recent years and this trend looks set to continue. Challenges include significantly reduced capacity, increased premiums and restrictions in cover across the market. Following these recent trends, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) (as they were then) pursuant to section 47(6) of the Building Act 1984 (BA 1984), have amended the insurance requirements for schemes of insurance for approved inspectors (AIs). Will Buckby, partner and Madeleine Kelly, solicitor, both at Beale & Co, consider the key changes that AIs need to be aware of before entering into contract and/or commencing their services. or to read the full analysis.