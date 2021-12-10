LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Important changes to professional indemnity insurance—approved inspectors

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Important changes to professional indemnity insurance—approved inspectors
  • Limit of indemnity and limit of liability
  • Contractual terms to be no more onerous than the CIC/ACAI contract
  • Limit of liability in respect of Fire Safety Notifications (FSN)
  • Third party contracts, collateral warranties and novation
  • Asbestos as additional cover
  • Non-statutory services

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: As you will be aware, the professional indemnity insurance market has hardened in recent years and this trend looks set to continue. Challenges include significantly reduced capacity, increased premiums and restrictions in cover across the market. Following these recent trends, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) (as they were then) pursuant to section 47(6) of the Building Act 1984 (BA 1984), have amended the insurance requirements for schemes of insurance for approved inspectors (AIs). Will Buckby, partner and Madeleine Kelly, solicitor, both at Beale & Co, consider the key changes that AIs need to be aware of before entering into contract and/or commencing their services.

