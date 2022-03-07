Implied representations, affirmation and rescission (SK Shipping Europe Ltd v Capital VLCC 3 Corp)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal’s judgment addresses several points of general importance in the law of misrepresentation, including the circumstances in which a representation of fact will be implied from the offer of a contractual term, the effect of a reservation of rights on an alleged affirmation, and the operation of section 2(2) of the Misrepresentation Act 1967 (MA 1967) concerning damages in lieu of rescission. The court declined to find that a representation had been made in the offer of the relevant contractual term, noting that a misrepresentation should not be too easily found. It disagreed that a reservation of rights can only prevent an affirmation if the reservation is a sham, holding that one must have regard to all the circumstances. The court then dismissed the appeal without resolving the controversial section 2(2) issues, but it expressed important views on these, casting some doubt on the first instance judgment. Written by Chris Smith QC and Mark Stiggelbout, barristers at Quadrant Chambers, who acted for the successful respondent. or to read the full analysis.