Legal News

Implied novation; estoppel; consent not to be unreasonably withheld (Gama Aviation, International Jet Club v MWWMMWM Ltd)

Published on: 24 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Novation
  • Assignment
  • Case details

Commercial analysis: The court granted the summary judgment application of the First Claimant (‘Gama Aviation’). None of the defendant’s pleaded defences had a real prospect of succeeding. Gama Aviation was entitled to the sums claimed because it held the relevant contractual rights on the basis of either an implied novation or an assignment. The implied novation was not precluded by the contract’s clauses requiring a variation or unilateral termination to be in writing, neither of which, properly construed, applied to the discharge of a contract and its replacement by another contract by novation. The assignment was valid notwithstanding the defendant’s refusal to consent. While the contract contained a restriction on assigning rights without the other party’s consent not to be unreasonably withheld, since the defendant’s refusal to consent had been unreasonable, the claimants had been entitled to proceed without it. Gillian Hughes, Barrister at Fountain Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

