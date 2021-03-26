Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Extradition and mutual legal assistance / Extradition Act 2003

Legal News

Implications of the updated Extradition Act Codes of Practice

Implications of the updated Extradition Act Codes of Practice
Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Implications of the updated Extradition Act Codes of Practice
  • Original news
  • The Secretary of State has issued two new codes of practice. What do they each address?
  • What is the background to each and why were the new/revised codes necessary?
  • How will the codes be applied in practice?
  • Code B—searches, seizure, retention, use and delivery of property
  • Code C—detention and treatment of detained persons
  • Code D—identification of detained persons
  • EA 2003, ss 189A–189C are still not in force, what changes are we likely to see in this area?​​

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Áine Kervick, associate, and Virginia Tournon, trainee solicitor, in the criminal team at Kingsley Napley, discuss the updated extradition codes of practice issued by the Secretary of State on 22 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More