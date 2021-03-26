- Implications of the updated Extradition Act Codes of Practice
- Original news
- The Secretary of State has issued two new codes of practice. What do they each address?
- What is the background to each and why were the new/revised codes necessary?
- How will the codes be applied in practice?
- Code B—searches, seizure, retention, use and delivery of property
- Code C—detention and treatment of detained persons
- Code D—identification of detained persons
- EA 2003, ss 189A–189C are still not in force, what changes are we likely to see in this area?
Article summary
Corporate Crime analysis: Áine Kervick, associate, and Virginia Tournon, trainee solicitor, in the criminal team at Kingsley Napley, discuss the updated extradition codes of practice issued by the Secretary of State on 22 February 2021.
