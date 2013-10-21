Sign-in Help
Implications of the recent CJEU decision on animal waste

Published on: 21 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Under what, if any, circumstances can animal slurry constitute waste under domestic/European legislation?
  • Does the end use of the slurry play a determining factor in its classification (ie commercial use as a fertiliser)?
  • What steps must producers take to ensure slurry does not contaminate the local environment (eg, pumps to prevent run-off, capacity, location, etc)?
  • What sanctions are available for those found to have allowed slurry to escape the containers?
  • How does this case sit with the existing body of CJEU case law on waste?
  • Does it provide any clarity on the definition of waste under the revised Waste Framework Directive?
  • What should lawyers advising farmers or agri-businesses take from this case?

Article summary

Environment analysis: How can farmers ensure compliance with European legislation on the storage and transfer of animal waste? David Hart QC, of One Crown Office Row, says the recent Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) decision in Brady highlights the necessity for producing farmers to document where their slurry is to go on the land of those to whom it is transferred.

