Implications of CVAs and new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus (COVID 19)

Banking and Finance analysis: Timothy Bromley-White, solicitor at Macfarlanes LLP, discusses the implications of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) and the new restructuring plan on real estate finance (REF) lenders during the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. He provides an overview of the current usage of CVAs, noting that the overall decrease in their use disguise a marked increase in the use of CVAs in the hospitality, retail and fashion sectors. He concludes that REF lenders investing in these sectors may need to consider the underlying business of the tenants more closely than they might have had to do in the past.