PI and clinical negligence developments

Implications of banning recoverable ATE premiums

Published on: 03 April 2013
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: Could the ban on recovery of after-the-event (ATE) premiums for policies imposed on 1 April 2013 leave law firms exposed to professional negligence claims? Russell Smart, chief operating officer at Elite Insurance says, lawyers should make clear to clients they may not secure insurance in time, even if they already entered into a conditional fee agreement (CFA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

