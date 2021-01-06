Sign-in Help
Implementing the TCA—business immigration implications

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Immigration analysis: The Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) agreed between the EU and UK on 24 December 2020 contains a limited number of immigration-related provisions, primarily related to the supply of services, intra-corporate transferees, and short-term business visitors/business visits for the purpose of establishment. The government issued Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules CP 361 on 31 December 2020 in order to give effect to various aspects of these agreed provisions in the UK, as well as to relevant provisions in the recent UK-Switzerland Services Mobility Agreement (approved in early December 2020). This analysis looks at these provisions, and also includes comment from Kate Gamester, knowledge development lawyer at Charles Russell Speechlys. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

