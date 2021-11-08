LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Implementing the OECD’s two-pillar solution for international taxation

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Tax analysis: The final political agreement on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar One and Pillar Two proposals was endorsed by the G20 on 31 October 2021. Julia Cockroft and Rachel Arnison, senior associate and associate respectively, from the tax team at Bristows LLP, discuss the final agreement and how it will be implemented. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

