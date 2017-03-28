Implementing technological changes for small and mid-sized law firms

Practice Management analysis: Investing in legal technology is costly, both in terms of finance and time, so how can small and mid-sized law firms hope to compete with their larger competitors in this area? Jenny Rayner talks to a range of experts about their experiences.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide
This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe
This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law
Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.