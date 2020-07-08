Sign-in Help
Implementing no fault divorce—the road ahead

Published on: 08 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Briefly, what is the background to the Act?
  • What are the main provisions of DDSA 2020 and what are the key changes that will arise as a result of the Act?
  • What is the significance of the ‘notice period’, when does it run from and what concerns have been raised about this?
  • Have any other concerns been raised regarding the new provisions?

Article summary

Family analysis: Mena Ruparel MCIArb, consultant solicitor and co-chair of the Law Society Family Committee, discusses the next steps for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020), which received royal assent on 25 June 2020 after a long and tortuous passage through Parliament. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

