Implementation of the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive

Published on: 19 October 2015
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the RTS?
  • What entities are within scope of BRRD, art 55?
  • What is the impact of BRRD, art 55 on in-scope entities?
  • When will the provisions of BRRD, art 55 and the recommendations of the RTS come into force, both in the UK and throughout the EU?
  • What should affected entities do to ensure compliance with BRRD, art 55 and the RTS, and what challenges is this likely to pose?
  • What advice should lawyers be giving to their clients?

Banking & Finance analysis: What should lawyers be considering as the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive continues its journey to full implementation? Dennis Dillon, a US-qualified partner in the international finance group at Hogan Lovells, looks at the cross-border effectiveness of the bail-in power contained in art 55. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

