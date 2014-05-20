Implementation concerns for MiFID II

In October 2011, the EU Commission published proposals for a Regulation and a Directive on markets in financial instruments, commonly referred to as MiFID II. This followed a review of the original Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Directive 2004/39/EC) (MiFID), in force since November 2007. The final MiFID II Directive (Directive 2014/65/EU) and Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (Regulation EU/600/2014) (MiFIR) texts were published in the Official Journal of the EU on 12 June 2014 and entered into force 20 days later on 2 July 2014.
