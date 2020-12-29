Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on family law

Article summary

Family analysis: On 24 December 2020, with seven days to go before the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced that a deal had been concluded with the EU. The draft document incorporating the agreed terms was published on 26 December 2020. It consists of about 400 pages of text along with about 850 pages of Annexes, the titles of which indicate strongly there would be no family law aspects. David Hodson OBE MICArb, partner and co-founder of the International Family Law Group LLP, considers the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on family law. or to read the full analysis.