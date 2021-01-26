Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Security / Enforcing security

Legal News

Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)

Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)
Published on: 26 January 2021
Updated on: 26 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that an out of court administration appointment was not void even though notice had not been given to a prior floating charge holder as required by paragraph 15(1) of Schedule B1 to the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). Rather, the fact that notice had not been given was an irregularity which, provided that no substantial injustice had been caused thereby, would not invalidate the insolvency proceedings (rule 12.64 of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016), SI 2016/1024). In NMUL, the reason for which notice was not given to the prior floating charge holder is that the relevant charge had been marked (incorrectly) as satisfied at Companies House as a result of an incorrect filing made by the company’s director. The administration in NMUL was a success, inasmuch as the company’s secured creditors (or those beneficially entitled to the security) had been paid in full, with scope for a dividend to unsecured creditors. Moreover, creditors and shareholders of NMUL had been invited to object to the administrators treating the prior floating charge holder as secured, but none did. No injustice had therefore been caused. Written by Stefan Ramel, barrister, Guildhall Chambers, Alex Mehdevy, partner, and Ian Gill, principal associate, both of Eversheds Sutherland. Stefan, Alex, and Ian were part of the legal team representing the applicant administrators. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More