LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020

Legal News

Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on corporate insolvency—scope of the statutory moratorium on issuing a winding-up petition under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Citibank v Specialty Steel)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on corporate insolvency—scope of the statutory moratorium on issuing a winding-up petition under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Citibank v Specialty Steel)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Under Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020), a creditor of an insolvent company can only present a petition to wind up the company if (a) coronavirus (COVID-19) did not have a financial impact on the company, or (b), even if it did, the company could be wound up anyway. This case concerns three English companies facing winding-up petitions following the failure of working capital financing during the pandemic, with each seeking to rely on that statutory protection to resist winding up. Written by Anna Peccarino, partner, and Bryan Little, senior associate, at Travers Thorp Alberga. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More