LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Immigration weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Immigration weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Commission proposes to suspend Visa Facilitation Agreement with Russia
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • Comment—New UK PM faces 'everything apart from Armageddon', with no time to lose
  • Home Office clarifies biometric retention period for fingerprint information
  • ICIBI announces launch of annual stakeholder engagement survey
  • DfE extends access to early education entitlement for children with NRPF condition
  • Monitoring committee launched for UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the 8 September 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More