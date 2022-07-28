LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Immigration weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • Second legal migration statement focuses on digital transformation and the border
  • Home Office publishes Border Force review recommendations
  • Administrative Court dismisses claim that SSHD breached biometric enrolment policy—MS v SSHD
  • JCHR publishes letter to Home Secretary on Rwanda policy
  • ICIBI publishes report on Tug Haven and Western Jet Foil migrant facilities
  • Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee respond to PHSO report
  • Joint statement on UK-US Data Access Agreement published
Welcome to the 28 July 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.

