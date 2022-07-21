LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Immigration weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ukraine conflict
  • Home Office publishes updated Country Policy and Information Notes on Ukraine
  • New Homes for Ukraine concession for unaccompanied children who have already applied
  • Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 511 expands Home for Ukraine to unaccompanied minors
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • HAC publishes report on channel crossings, migration and asylum
  • Home Office updates biometric guidance, including on reuse
  • ICIBI expresses frustration with Home Office publication delay to report
Article summary

Welcome to the 21 July 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

