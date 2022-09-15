LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Key developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Immigration weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Immigration weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine conflict
  • EU adopts decision to suspend visa facilitation with Russia
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
  • Long residence, discretion and human rights
  • Passage of government’s Bill of Rights halted
  • EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
  • Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chamber) allows housing benefits appeal following VI Revenue and Customs Commissioners
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the 15 September 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More