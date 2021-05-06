Sign-in Help
Immigration Rules on accessing benefits found unlawful following policy challenge (ST & VW v Secretary of State for the Home Department)

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Divisional Court has upheld a judicial review claim by a five-year-old child and his mother challenging a provision in Appendix FM of the Immigration Rules that prevents large numbers of migrants on the ‘ten-year route’ to settlement from accessing public funds. The court found that the Immigration Rules and the related guidance to case workers did not comply with the Secretary of State’s duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of children under section 55 of the Borders, Citizenship and Immigration Act 2009 (BCIA 2009). The individual decision by the Secretary of State to impose a condition of ‘no recourse to public funds’ on the child’s mother, VW, was unlawful on the particular facts and was therefore quashed. The court dismissed the remaining 5 grounds of challenge. When the Immigration Rules have been found not to comply with the section 55 duty previously, they have had to be amended. Written by Ben Amunwa, barrister at The 36 Group and junior counsel to the claimants in this case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

