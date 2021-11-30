LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Immigration monthly highlights—November 2021

Published on: 30 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Home Office updates coronavirus visa applicant guidance
  • International arrivals and travel
  • FLEX publishes report on labour exploitation during coronavirus
  • UK immigration control—how it works
  • New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 803
  • Priority visa services for EEA nationals using the ID check app
  • Work dependant guidance clarifies cohabitation requirement
Article summary

Welcome to the November 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

