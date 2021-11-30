- Immigration monthly highlights—November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office updates coronavirus visa applicant guidance
- International arrivals and travel
- FLEX publishes report on labour exploitation during coronavirus
- UK immigration control—how it works
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 803
- Priority visa services for EEA nationals using the ID check app
- Work dependant guidance clarifies cohabitation requirement
- Home Office confirms UKVCAS service status update
- UK Visas and Immigration updates list of its decision making centres
- Home Office issues new immigration statistics for year ending September 2021
- CUP publishes research on discrimination in digital immigration status
- Home Office publishes guidance on new Ethical Decision-Making Model
- Home Office publishes guidance on biometrics self-enrolment feasibility trials
- PLP urges increased transparency around government’s use of algorithms
- OISC and Home Office publish Immigration Assistance 2021 Practice Note
- DHSC updates healthcare guidance to reflect UK-Switzerland agreement
- IPPR publishes report on reforming the NHS charging system
- ICIBI publishes various reports
- Joint Committee on Human Rights publishes report on Nationality Bill
- Refugee Council publishes analysis of Channel crossings and asylum outcomes
- Lords publishes two reports on the balance of power
- Sponsored work
- Home Office launches new Skilled Worker eligibility tool
- Home Office publishes qualitative study on employer and employee use of ICT visas
- R (Khan) v SSHD
- Students
- We Belong report finds migrant students are being wrongly denied university loans
- EU Settlement Scheme and citizens' rights
- 'Temporary concession' for extended family members published
- EU Rights and Brexit Hub and the3Million respond to IMA strategy consultation
- Government welcomes European Affairs Committee report on citizen’s rights
- Crisis advocacy group warns that EU citizens more likely to become homeless
- Geci (EEA Regs: transitional provisions; appeal rights)
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Home Office updates EEA immigration status and deciding enforcement action guidance
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- MY (Pakistan) v SSHD
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- The legal effect of a defective order
- Costs in judicial review proceedings
- PHSO finds Legal Aid Agency guilty of unfairness and unreasonable delay
- Agbabiaka (evidence from abroad; Nare guidance)
- Akter (appellate jurisdiction; E and R challenges)
- SSHD v P3
- Gordon (deportation; sentencing discounts)
- CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
- Preventing illegal working
- UKVI publishes quarterly reports on civil penalties
- Citizenship
- Home Affairs Committee publishes report on the Windrush Compensation Scheme
Article summary
Welcome to the November 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
