Immigration monthly highlights—November 2020

Published on: 30 November 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • The post-Brexit immigration system
  • New Home Office guidance
  • Attempt to simplify the Immigration Rules has failed to make them more accessible
  • International trade agreements and UK immigration policy
  • IPPR presents risks and opportunities of post-Brexit points-based system
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
  • Law Society releases new coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for law firms on tiers in England
Welcome to the November 2020 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

