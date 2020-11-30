- Immigration monthly highlights—November 2020
- In this issue:
- The post-Brexit immigration system
- New Home Office guidance
- Attempt to simplify the Immigration Rules has failed to make them more accessible
- International trade agreements and UK immigration policy
- IPPR presents risks and opportunities of post-Brexit points-based system
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- Law Society releases new coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for law firms on tiers in England
- International arrivals
- Coronavirus—Job Retention Scheme extended
- Government responds to report on the Home Office's preparedness for coronavirus
- Brexit—citizens’ rights
- Immigration and Social Security Co-ordination (EU Withdrawal) Act 2020
- Statutory Instruments made in relation to the end of free movement
- Northern Ireland businesses—new Brexit transition guidance from NIO
- UK on notice over failure to transpose free movement directive
- Institute for Government believes 'disruption is inevitable' during Brexit
- New website for Independent Monitoring Authority for citizen’s rights
- UK immigration control—how it works
- BRPs, the IHS portal and a new contact number
- New guidance for landlords on right to rent scheme published
- New Office announced to aid foreign investment into the UK
- We Belong report finds Home Office reform key for young migrants
- Sir Alex Allan issues advice regarding Home Secretary’s conduct
- EHRC assessment reports failure of Home Office to comply with PSED measures
- Government urged to reconsider immigration rules targeting rough sleepers
- ICIBI publishes three inspection reports
- Immigration (Isle of Man) (Amendment) Order 2020
- Sponsored employment
- Immigration Skills Charge (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Home Office sets out details for its sponsor licence priority service
- MAC publishes literature review on employer decision-making and migration
- Business, investment and non-sponsored employment
- Report highlights important increase in UK tech visa applications
- EU law rights and EU Settlement Scheme
- Policy equality statement on the EU settlement scheme published
- Figures for looked after children and care leavers fit to apply to EUSS released
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- No ET jurisdiction for discrimination claim about registration of immigration business
- R (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants) v President of the Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber)
- R (Topadar) v Secretary of State for the Home Department
- Zulfiqar ('Foreign criminal'; British citizen)
- British citizenship and the right of abode
- Inquiry launched into Windrush Compensation Scheme
Article summary
Welcome to the November 2020 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
