- Immigration monthly highlights—May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus—what can and cannot be done from 17 May 2021
- International arrivals and travel
- Home Office extends right to work and right to rent checks concessions
- Students, student sponsors and migrants guidance updated
- Visa Concession Scheme available until 21 June 2021
- EUSS coronavirus guidance withdrawn further to challenge
- UK's four Bars publish joint statement on the justice system post-coronavirus
- Brexit—citizens’ rights and EU matters
- EU attempts to entice highly skilled workers outside EU through new scheme
- EU Rights and Brexit Hub publishes report on emergency measures needed
- IMA survey indicates lack of trust in public bodies following Brexit
- UK immigration control—how it works
- UK Visas and Immigration publishes new plan for immigration and border control
- UK and India sign new Migration and Mobility Partnership agreement
- Sopra Steria confirms IDV app will not be used for BRC and BRP applications
- MOD and HO seek views on non-UK service personnel immigration fees
- Home Office issues new quarterly immigration statistics and transparency figures for year ending March 2021
- Queen’s Speech 2021—Immigration
- The3million and others welcome Court of Appeal's judgment that UK immigration exemption is unlawful
- UKVI publishes code of conduct for presenting officers and presenting staff
- EFRA Committee concerned about food supply chain due to new immigration policy
- Immigration (Control of Entry through Republic of Ireland) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Business, investment and non-sponsored work
- Home Office launches streamlined immigration route for prestigious award winners
- Court of Appeal reluctantly finds investment scheme does not breach Rules
- Family members under Part 8 and Appendix FM
- No requirement for employment income to continue after six-month period
- Immigration Rules on accessing benefits found unlawful following policy challenge
- EU Settlement Scheme
- IMA calls for evidence on EU Settlement Scheme
- Will a digital only immigration status for EU nationals be discriminatory?
- EUSS—Home Office survey findings on looked-after children and care leavers
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- TPC consults on proposed changes to Tribunal Procedure (Upper Tribunal) Rules
- Judiciary opens consultation on access to decisions and reporting in UTAAC
- Upper Tribunal new determinations—14 May 2021
- HMCTS publishes guidance on scheduling and listing project
- Citizenship and the right of abode
- British Nationality Act 1981 (Immigration Rules Appendix EU) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Father’s consent for British passport applications
- Good character requirement for Windrush applicants
- Update on Windrush Compensation Scheme
- British Nationality (Maldives) Order 2021
Article summary
Welcome to the May 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
