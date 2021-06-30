- Immigration monthly highlights—June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updates to the Home Office coronavirus guidance
- Home Office extends right to work and right to rent checks concessions
- International travel and arrivals
- Council of the EU updates recommendation on free movement restrictions in EU
- LEF publishes report to understand coronavirus impact on tribunal hearings
- Long residence, discretion and human rights
- R (Waseem) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Long residence policy–interpretation)
- EU Settlement Scheme
- Updates to EUSS guidance
- Home Office publishes paper forms to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme
- Concerns with EUSS application deadline
- Citizens of somewhere—‘Zambrano’ carers and the EU Settlement Scheme (R (Akinsanya) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Preventing illegal working
- Home Office updates employer’s guide to right to work checks
- Home Office provides further EUSS right to work answers
- Home Office publishes guidance on how to prove digital status for EEA and Swiss citizens
- Brexit—citizens’ rights and other EU matters
- Government publishes policy paper on voting rights for EU citizens
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC launches inquiry into new bodies set up to manage TCA
- UK immigration control: how it works
- DIT publishes UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement in principle
- OISC publishes updated competence guidance
- Justice Together publishes report examining immigration legal advice in London
- Home Office updates fees for immigration and nationality applications from 1 July 2021
- Reports demonstrate severe harms faced by families threatened with deportation
- Sponsored work
- Guidance on ballot system for Youth Mobility Scheme published
- Business, investment and non-sponsored work
- Home Office extends concession under Hong Kong BN(O) visa route for leave grants
- Challenging immigration decisions and enforcement
- MoJ announces National Archives to house important judgments
- British citizenship
- British Nationality Act 1981 (Immigration Rules Appendix EU) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Ombudsman publishes investigation into UKVI’s handling of Windrush man’s status
- Data Protection
- ICO looks at increasing use of LFR technology and its impact on personal data
- Court of Appeal rules Immigration Exemption lacks appropriate legal safeguards (R (Open Rights Group and The3Million) v Secretary of State)
Article summary
Welcome to the June 2021 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last month, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.
